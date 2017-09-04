Pompey fans have say on Kennedy and ambitions

THE DEBATE has been raging on The News’ Pompey Facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk.

Supporters have been dissecting the defeat against Rotherham, where it went wrong and the bright point of the afternoon in Matty Kennedy’s second-half introduction. Here’s a selection of your views.

• Kennedy is exactly the type of winger we needed. You can see he will get assists and cut inside to get goals-very exciting player who needs to start. Not bad for someone exhausted from his travels and hadn’t kicked a ball in a week! Brett Harley

• I thought he was the highlight of a very poor performance. Shame his crosses went to waste. Reminds me of a certain #11 of the 80s who was fast and loved a stepover.

Jo Blackman

• I throught he was fantastic his crossing in to the box was good just a shame no Pompey player got to it to put the ball in to the goal.

Lee Hosey

• He was brilliant, has to be a starter in the next game

Natalie Figgins

• Best player on the pitch we created so much more when he came on.

Steve Lee

• To all those who think we are gonna be promoted...We are NOT and those with some sense knew that before the season started. Graham Underwood

• It is early days,but what hurts was the fact Rotherham had not won away for 17months. Last year’s team would have wiped the floor with them!

It was like when Paul Cook first started it was out with Andy Awford’s signings. You cannot judge a manager until they are nearly all his signings. Then if we fail it’s time to pull the plug.

Barry Taylor

• Do not know what people really expected. Need a reality check. Mid-table will be a great result for us. Get used to it and get behind the team.

Dave Stevens

• We were poor but if Clarke, Burgess and Lowe had taken their chances it could have been 3-1 not to mention the penalty call.

May and Haunstrup looked a little out of their depth in League One. Just one of those games - 41 games yet to play. Have faith! PUP.

Simon Palmer