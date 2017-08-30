Pompey fans have say on transfer deadline and Roberts

THE DEBATE has been raging on The News’ Pompey Facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk.

Among the topics being discussed are Gary Roberts signing for Wigan and what is going to happen on deadline day.

Here’s some of the thoughts from supportees on those issues.

• A busy deadline day then. Doesn’t guarantee success of course but we now operating like a real football club.

Peter Loten

• Okay, I’ll be the first. I’ve just seen Messi shopping in Tesco Fratton. Surely not a coincidence.

John Plowright

• I for one am glad Tornate haven’t just come in and chucked a shed load of money into the transfer kitty. It shows they are prepared to do this properly.

Let’s hope we can shift a few out and get a couple of decent lads in. Will be watching with a keen eye.

Dave Wareham

• I’m just hoping the new owners may loosen the purse strings just a little to allow KJ to sign a couple of players that could make a real difference to the squad.

It’s great seeing home-produced players getting their chance in the team but I think it’s a big ask for them to perform week-in, week-out at a higher level against some tough opposition

John Collins

• The shareholders were told we couldn’t compete and couldn’t opperate on the exisitng budget and as such many sold their shares on that belief. Yet now Eisner’s lot are in the door the rhetoric shifts to ‘we are sticking to the old budget’.

Michael Saunders

• Roberts is bound to score a worldie against us at Fratton Park

Natasha Gwyther

• Always going to happen. Best of luck to the guy though.

Marlon Neil

• Was a shame the way we treated him when Jackett came in. All the best to him but still need someone like him to command the midfield.

Connor Moat

• Well best of luck to him, except for when he next comes to Fratton Park.

Daniel Edward Young

• He played a big part in our promotion and would have been very useful to us now.

John Ellerton