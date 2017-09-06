Pompey fans have their say on new boy Hawkins

The debate continues to flow on The News’ Pompey Facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk.

Supporters have been having their say on Oliver Hawkins’ debut after arriving from National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge. Here’s a selection of those views.

• We might have a gem like Peter Crouch who, when I first saw him, looked gangly but soon proved his worth.

It was good Jackett tried this new system this early on and not if we were in the top or bottom four.

Seventeen wins will see us safe in the division or a few draws,so let’s turn over the Wombles and climb the table. PUP!

Barry Taylor

• He won almost everything in the air, and seemed good with his feet. First impressions are he looks like a reasonably quick 6ft 6in target-man. Think he will be very effective if the quality of the deliveries improve.

Richard Gunner

• It’s early days, yes, but what I saw of him he did well. Shame about his shot which was cleared off the line.

Steve Ware

• Looked good on his feet, played the ball well. For a big lad thought he should be winning more of the aerial battles, but a very promising start. Can see him getting a few goals and assists if Jackett keeps faith in him.

Rupert Harris

• Looked good and worked hard, but I don’t think Pitman sitting behind two strikers will work.

Chris Dodd

• Thought he did well. He puts himself around a bit, wins lots of headers and will be a threat in the box - especially with Kennedy putting some quality crosses in.

Gary Magee

• Have to remember that it was his FIRST game for Pompey in front of a crowd unlike he would have EVER experienced before.

Think how nervous he must have been and yet he put in a very decent performance. I think he’ll do well after settling in.

Steve Oliver

• Good enough for me. Showed determination and tried to be in the right place at the right time.

Dave Hill

• Very good debut. Got stuck in, held the ball up well and had a good shot on him.

Glenn Mcguiness