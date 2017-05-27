Pompey fans invited to pose with League Two trophy

Pompey fans can have their picture taken with the League Two trophy.

The Blues are giving the Fratton faithful the opportunity to haul the silverware above their heads, just as Michael Doyle did on Southsea Common.

And supporters won’t have to pay a penny, although fans can make donations to Pompey in the Community and the Academy.

Paul Cook’s men emphatically won the League Two title on the final day of the season after thrashing Cheltenham 6-1.

Pictures are available in Fratton Park’s Victory Lounge on Wednesday, May 31.

Time slots are 10am-2pm and 6pm-8pm. Fans can bring their own camera, although an official photographer will be provided in the evening and fans can purchase pictures.