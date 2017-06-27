Pompey fans lauded as ticket record is set to be broken

POMPEY are set to break their community era season-ticket record.

The Blues have passed 12,000 sales for the Kenny Jackett’s first campaign as manager.

That means 2,000 season tickets have been snapped up in a week by fans hungry to get behind their team in League One next term.

The 10,000 barrier was topped last Tuesday as the impressive rate at which fans have snapped up tickets continued.

Now the high of 12,400 looks certain to be bettered.

That’s the record since Pompey entered the community era in 2013 - set last season.

It’s more impressive loyalty from Pompey fans as they line up to back their team after winning League Two.

Chief executive, Mark Catlin, has been bowled over by the rate at which fans have picked up and renewed season tickets.

He paid tribute to the Fratton faithful for the backing he feels makes a significant difference on and off the pitch.

He said: ‘Pompey fans never fail to amaze with their unrelenting loyalty.

‘Our great followers continue to outdo themselves with the lengths they go to back their team.

‘Of course, that level of support makes all the difference to the club both on a matchday and generating crucial income. As a club we are thankful for the quality of their support.’

The first season of community ownership under Guy Whittingham saw 10,660 season tickets sold for the 2013-14 campaign.

That was topped in 2014-15 after Andy Awford guided Pompey to League Two safety, with five wins and two draws.

A total of 11,047 season tickets were purchased for that campaign and the 11,000 figure was matched as Paul Cook took over in 2015-16.

Optimism was high after reaching the play-offs, leading to the 12,400 figure being set last term.