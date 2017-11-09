Pompey fans lend their support to Jackett

JORDAN CROSS’ ‘There’s no debate when it comes to Jackett’s future’ article in yesterday’s paper stirred many Pompey fans into keyboard action.

In his Crossword piece, the Blues reporter highlighted the recent criticism afforded the Pompey boss from the online community, before spelling out: ‘the bad news for those calling for their manager’s head four months into his reign is it ain’t gonna happen’.

That sparked plenty of further debate on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk.

Here’s how fans reacted...

Shame the quick-fix glory boys have no patience. I’ll be happy with a season of consolidation, and if we are lucky enough to get a run at promotion, then wonderful.

Give what is known to be a good manager a couple of seasons at least, eh?

Kevan Howe

A manager who plays young players can only be a good thing. Give the guy time to build the team his way.

Marlon Neil

Too many managers and everyone knows best.

We are building and it was always the aim to survive and learn this season.

We don’t help by quoting possible promotion every time we win a game. Just relax, enjoy the fact we have moved away from the bottom league and the only way has to be up. Just don’t be impatient

Kevin Wallace

And most of them haven’t even bothered to see a ball be kicked this season.

So easy to make judgements from looking at a score line in your armchair!!

Steve Evans

Fans that expected promotion are clueless.

Jackett knows this league, he will get it right, and as for the fans wanting the left out players to be played they have no idea about the level they can perform at.

Jackett obviously knows they are not good enough.

Get off his back, it will come right.

The owners want steady progress on and off the field.

Phil Hayman

Good article, good comments. People need to learn patience. The current team have the potential but they are not there yet.

Playing the ‘older’ players will not help. Keep the faith guys. KJ knows what he’s doing.

Peter West

It will depend on if we have a long run of league defeats or not. That will change many supporters views. I hope this doesn’t happen.

Keith Shaw