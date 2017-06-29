Pompey fans loving Claridge’s potential ‘return’

Steve Claridge is debating whether to play himself against Pompey.

The Salisbury boss is short of forwards for Saturday’s friendly against the Blues at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium (3pm).

It means the former Fratton Park striker is contemplating the idea of himself leading the Whites’ frontline – at the age of 51.

Commenting on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk Pompey fans are excited to see Claridge back.

Here are some of the comments...

Mark Davis

Top player top bloke, always had time to talk to supporters when he was with us.

Paul Teddy Hendley

Top guy, top player. Even from we played together at Burridge FC at 17-years-old.

Baffinspompey

I love this. But I tell you what, despite his age, I bet he turns our defenders inside out a couple of times. Top player in his time.

pompeymeowoth

It would be great to see Cludgey just one more time, with his socks up and down.

WallyStreet

I bet he could still give any young defender we might field a merry dance (albeit in short bursts). Best of luck to you, Steve.

Boilermaker

A scholar, a gent and a true Pompey man. Good luck to you, Stevie.