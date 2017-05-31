Pompey fans over the moon Whatmough extends deal

Jack Whatmough has signed a new two-year deal at Pompey and the Fratton faithful are over the moon.

Here are some of the best reactions from our website and Facebook page...

1. Jason Butcher

Excellent news in the gloom of Paul Cook’s impending departure.

Has the skill and temperament to play holding midfield if he can’t shift Christian Burgess or Matt Clarke from the defence.

2. Barry Taylor

He should be a valuable squad member if we can keep him fit. Good news a youngster has signed a new deal.

3. Tony Drane

He’s more than capable of being in the first team. His injury set him back a bit but he’s perfect cover for Burgess and Clarke at the moment.

4. LeighPark Larry

Great news - a really decent local lad and a top, top player! Good news indeed!!

5. moldyblue

I’m over the moon, I really rate Jack. Never doubted he wanted to sign.

I’m sure a lot of the players will look forward to a new manager and having the opportunity to stake a claim for regular first-team slots.

Not that I ever thought Jack was less competent than Clarke or Burgess, he just wasn’t going to get many chances with those two playing so well.

6. PFCrob

Great news. Jack reads the game so well, and is brilliant in the air, one of the best headers of the ball I’ve ever seen. Good luck next season!!

7. SBH

Cracking. To me the most important signing of the lot. Jack has so much potential providing he can stay injury free.

8. philoctetes

The best signing of the summer and the last member of the club we would want to leave.

9. TopMan

Nice one Pompey. He’s one of our own, he’s one of our own!!

10. LGA3

Best news of the week by a country mile. I have very high hopes for Jack.