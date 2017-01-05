Pompey fans’ petition against BBC

An online petition to voice Pompey fans’ side of the booing of broken-leg victim Cameron McGeehan has attracted hundreds of signatures already.

Outraged Blues supporter Chris Overthrow yesterday set up the petition after reading an article on the BBC’s website he felt gave a biased version of events.

The Luton midfielder broke his leg in a challenge with Pompey skipper Michael Doyle in the Blues’ 1-0 win on Monday.

Pompey fan Overthrow, though, feels the BBC neglected to report the Hatters player’s role in the incident – with more than 200 others agreeing McGeehan was the aggressor in the tackle.

They also allege he gestured and spat towards the Fratton faithful, while also refused help from medics.

