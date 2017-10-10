Pompey fans positive after Fratton vision unveiled

Have your say

Tornante president and Pompey board member Andy Redman’s has unveiled his vision for Fratton Park.

The Blues chief admitted to The News that remaining at the club’s 118-year-old home is ‘highly likely’ and that expanding Fratton’s capacity to around 30,000 was a realistic goal in the long term.

It’s a subject matter that’s always close to Pompey fans’ hearts.

And it was no surprise to see our Facebook page inundated with comments from suporters wanting to express their view on the subject.

Here’s a selection of those opinions shared...

This guy talks a lot of sense and clearly knows the infrastructure restraints we have at Fratton.

His desire to retain the Archibald Leach architecture displays a knowledge of our heritage which is to be admired.

Steve Burghard

If the club wants to develop then they either need to seriously consider massive revocation of the current ground but realistically a better site needs to be found.

Sam Hendley

Surely the minimum capacity should be at least 35K, bearing in mind the large catchment area.

I remember when we had gates of around 40K, and our record attendance is 52K.

The Saints regularly get 32K and we are a bigger club.

Bob Atkins

Interesting reading, certainly appear to be saying all the right things and would be great news to remain at Fratton.

It makes sense not to over build and be left with vacant seats!

Onwards and upwards.

Steve Woods

All good positive news for clubs future . On the up pup.

Robi Lee

The prefered preference to remain at Fratton Park is the important thing.

Shawn Woodward

A sensible approach from a sensible company. Looking forward to seeing any plans once they’re available.

Gez Johns

Sensible words, sensible ideas. The future is looking good.

Peter West

I always look around the ground and think, we could close the corners up surely and add seats there firstly?

Louise Michelle Lee

n Pubs & businesses would die if Pompey moved away from Fratton Park.

Adrian Gough