Pompey fans praised for positive response to League One life

It is worth praising the response from Pompey fans towards the club’s start to life in League One.

It perhaps offers hope that everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet.

Building our club is going to be a gradual process.

That is the message from the new owners – and from the management.

And I think it’s a message resonating with the fans, too.

The desperation to get out of League Two is now gone, making way for a realistic atmosphere around the club.

Pompey’s squad is rife with talent. That’s partly down to the excellent work of the academy – and also Kenny Jackett’s recruitment.

To bring in talent such as Luke McGee, Matty Kennedy and Dion Donohue shows the club has the future in mind.

It will take time but, crucially, the fans know that and they appear willing to embrace the process.

I must admit, I thought League One was going to be easier than it has turned out.

Instead, the third tier appears to be nearer the Championship than the basement division in terms of quality.

I guess that should have been obvious when you see Matt Grimes – who Swansea City spent more than £1m on – turning out for Northampton.

I am confident Kenny Jackett and this squad of players will deliver promotion, though.

Maybe it will take a season to find our feet but once we, they will show their strength.

As I depart for university, I’d like to thank you for reading this column and thank the Sports Desk at The News for giving me the platform to write.

Play up Pompey!

• Pompey season-ticket holder Ben Sturt, 18, has been writing a column in the Sports Mail every Sunday.