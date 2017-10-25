Pompey fans rally behind Evans

Gareth Evans has backed himself to deliver the goods for Pompey if he’s given ample opportunity.

The former Fleetwood Town man has found minutes hard to come by since Kenny Jackett took over as manager in June.

Evans, 29, was a key member of Pompey’s League Two title-winning side, but has made just five League One starts to date this season.

Nevertheless, the winger is confident he can stamp his authority in the Blues’ line-up if he’s given a run of games.

We asked followers of our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News if Jackett should hand Evans a chance to impress.

Here’s what they had to say...

Teresa Moor

Absolutely. Double standards from KJ, Gareth was dropped because he was sent off at Wigan and Dion Donohue clearly kicked out at a player, had his card taken back and not dropped but he was brought in by KJ so of course it doesn’t matter because he’s his player right?

Cath Absolum

Totally agree he had to serve his punishment after being sent off at Wigan, as that was his own fault.

But that was TWO months ago now, so what’s going on?!.

So please stay strong As you’re all really good, decent people and none of you have become a bad player overnight!.

So just keep doing what you do best!. And most importantly, please keep believing in yourself! As however long it takes, you will be back!

Lorraine Wells

Yes! He has been messed around, he deserves a consistent position!

Luke Hurren

Absolute no brainer

Jo Blackman

Yes totally.

Nathaniel James

Put Lowe upfront for a game and Evans in right mid.

Andy Harris

Yes yes yes yes yes

Michael Hutfield

YES!!!

Sue Elliott

Definitely