Pompey fans rally behind Linganzi

Amine Linganzi’s Pompey future is in limbo having yet to be offered a new contract.

The 27-year-old told The News he still awaits to find out whether he has a future at Fratton Park after Paul Cook departed for Wigan.

But Blues fans are desperate for the former Blackburn midfielder to remain on the south coast.

After running a poll on portsmouth.co.uk, 84 per cent of the Fratton faithful want Linganzi to be given a fresh deal.

In the comment section below the poll, fans have rallied behind the Congo international.

Megavet said: ‘He should definitely be offered a new contract. At Carlisle he was by some distance the man of the match, but then had very few opportunities.’

Rex Ace said: ‘Good technique and skill, gets stuck in, on the whole good passing, just lacks experience and we can give him that.’