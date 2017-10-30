Pompey fans react to Bennett’s off day in front of goal

Have your say

Kyle Bennett endured a day to forget in front of goal on Saturday.

The popular forward was presented with at least three golden opportunities against Bradford at Fratton Park.

But he failed to deliver, with his profligacy in front of goal proving costly as the Bantams secured a suprise 1-0 victory.

Boss Kenny Jackett has since told the former Doncaster Rovers player to keep the faith in his ability.

And on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News we asked our followers whether he could bounce back from his wastefulness in front of goal?

Here’s how they responded...

Yes, he played very well on Saturday and was unfortunate not to score one of the chances he had.

He just needs to calm down in front of goal and they will come.

Honestly, thought Pitman was worse than him on Saturday!

But Bennet is a player people seem to love to hate so he gets all the stick.

At least he is getting into the right positions!

Patrick Squires

He did play well as did Lowe. Pitman was poor. Should have started with Hawkins.

Adrian Parish

He’s too lightweight...and only scores when there’s a big reflection....so, no ....time to give Naismith a chance.

Andy Skelton

He needs a spell out of the team.

Joanne Trueman IV

Needs a loan spell to build his confidence.

Ian Batchelor

He may do well to get into the positions to score but if he cannot score what’s the point.

Since he was supposedly told that he has to up his game, he must have squandered at least a dozen good goalscoring chances.

Bennett, with his bad decisions, is a regular whilst Naismith, who was was our main man last season, can’t get a look in.

Had Cookie still been here he would have been playing and no doubt scoring.

KJ has brought some good players here – Pitman, Hawkins, Kennedy – but got rid of some good players too and I’ll never forgive him for losing Aborah, a real class act that should have been kept for our first season in this League.

Headlea Leate

More to the point, can we keep missing these chances in front of goal!

Michael Stephenson