Pompey fans react to Blues’ non-league recruitment drive

Have your say

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has admitted he’s continually scouting the non-league scene in a bid to bolster his ranks.

The manager has already brought in Oli Hawkins (Dagenham & Redbridge) since arriving at Fratton Park.

Oli Hawkins moved from Dagenham & Redbridge on transfer deadline day

Meanwhile, the Blues have been linked with moves for Boreham Wood’s Bruno Andrade and Dagenham & Redbridge marksman Corey Whiteley.

With Jamal Lowe and Nicke Kabamba also moving to PO4 this year, we’ve been asking fans: Are Pompey better scouting non-league talent or established Football League players when recruiting?

Here’s what out followers on Facebook have been saying...

Wayne Leonard Stamp

Would be cheaper and some times experience isn’t the key to success.

Taking a gamble on a young player even one that’s showing a good quality in lower leagues can pay off.

So many managers these days are scared to take a chance on the unknown due to the cost it could have if it dont work out.

It’s like the England squad, I believe we would perform better if we used players outside of the Premier League as well as those within it.

Kane Willis

Good recruitment path, no point getting ex-Premier League has beens.

Need young exciting players from non-league with a point to prove and football league players who know how to win these leagues and how to play in.

Darren Cook

Getting a non-league player to take to the hardness of Football League football is hard.

Plus, if you get a team of non-leaguers you’ll never get out of League One I wouldn’t imagine.

A good mix is right. Pretty much what we have now.

Lowe, Hawkins and couple others would benefit from experience from likes of Pitman etc.

Clarke and Co show there are good youngsters higher up, too. Pay for success at end of day.

Chris Haggard

Nothing wrong with taking a stab at grass-roots players.

They’re cheap and if they don’t work out you let them go.

Much better then spending big money only for them to not work out.

Rick Austin

Depends what level of footy you want?

You only get what you pay for...... most times!

Cath Absolom

Would never rule it out, as that’s obviously what the Eisner’s have in mind.

But unfortunately, as we’ve already discovered to our cost, when you have a much smaller, less experienced squad, there’s always a much higher risk of incurring more injuries.

So you can never get it exactly right.

Joe Parsons

No disrespect to the Eisners as I know they are focusing on the stadium, but think the playing budget needs another look at.

Anthony Knight

Doesn’t excite me