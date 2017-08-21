Pompey fans react to Jackett’s attacking concerns

Kenny Jackett admitted to The News on Saturday that his team is still searching for an attacking spark.

The Blues boss believes his troops are short of verve on the front foot after seeing Pompey make hard work of unlocking Walsall’s defence during the 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

He admitted the side needed ‘players in the attacking third who can go past people’, leading to followers of our Facebook page Portsmouth fc – The News and readers of portsmouth.co.uk debating the manager’s views and his options.

Here’s what they had to say...

Got Chaplin sitting on the bench can’t even get a look in.

Funny, we started with Chaplin and Pitman up front against Rochdale, won 2-0, got the three points then the team gets changed. Well done for fixing what wasn’t broken.

Gav Jones

We don’t need anymore strikers, we need an attacking midfielder not 2 defensive midfielders who are sat in the middle passing backwards.

that’s why Pitman had to come deep to collect the ball on Saturday!!!

Dave Birch

I think we may need another striker, but he needs to play the ones he has got like Chaplin, Main, Kabamba etc.

You have to feel sorry for Smith, when Cook went he thought he was back in favour again ,but just like Tubbs I think Smith may end up in non-league football to rebuild his confidence.

Barry Taylor

KJ is absolutely right when he says we need more players in the attacking third.

Good use of substitutes saw Pompey pick up the tempo and pressure Walsall late on.

Topman

Wouldn’t be surprised to see another striker brought on board before end of month.

rfwBlue

I am starting to seriously worry about KJ. Chaplin opens up defences with his pace. Just refer back to Rochdale game when he got their defender sent off because of it. Lowe will be available now, and both Main and Kabamba. I don’t see the issue just pick the right players!

OverCooked

Once again Connor is being left on the bench. Bret Pittman needs another striking partner alongside him. Saturday’s game was crying out for Connor’s pace and guile.

ali50