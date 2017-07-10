Pompey fans react to Matt Clarke injury

Matt Clarke limped out of Saturday’s pre-season victory against the Hawks with a calf injury.

The extent of the problem is still to be determined by the Blues, with Kenny Jackett’s side kicking off their League One campaign against Rochdale on Saturday, August 5.

The central defender was a key player as Pompey clinched the League Two title last season.

And we’ve been asking followers of our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News how important it is to get the former Ipswich man fit for the season ahead.

Here’s what they’ve had to say...

Clarke’s an immense talent any League One side would miss.

I suspect though that Burgess will continue his mentoring of our conveyor belt of good, young centre-halves and turn Whatmore into the finished article.

Brett Anderson

Clarke was my player of the year last season. Consistant every game. Massive loss if he’s out.

Jo Blackman

Christian Burgess coped admirably with a number of different defensive partners for the first two months of last season and never complained.

So as long as he stays fit, I think we’ll be fine.

Whatmough was injured for quite a while during that time as well, and Davies was totally out of favour for the rest of the season once Clarke came back too.

With our other new signing, Nathan Thompson, currently out injured as well, that really highlights how important Burgess & Clarke are to us, both individually and as a pair.

Cath Absolom

His contribution in those few minutes at Havant were immense... quality.

Gary Cook

Be a blow, great player. But watmough is a great player. So I am sure we will be fine.

Dave Stevens

A blow but whatmough was awesome v notts county away. So not concerned.

Ian Limb

Be a big miss he’s quality

Justin Thatcher

No worries, Jack more than good enough.

Tina Knight

We got JW but I think Jackett might dip in for another CB if Thompson is gonna be the RB.

Mitchell Newman