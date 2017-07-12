Pompey fans react to McGee signing

Pompey sealed a deal for Spurs keeper Luke McGee today, with the 21-year-old penning a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

The Blues signed the 21-year-old for an undisclosed fee – and he’ll go straight into action when Kenny Jackett takes his side to Bognor’s Nyewood Lane for their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday.

McGee’s arrival has gone down well with our followers on Facebook – Portsmouth FC – The News and readers of portsmouth.co.uk.

Here’s what they’ve had to say about Pompey’s new No1...

Cracking signing. A few Posh fans have said he single-handedly kept them in top half of League One and is a decent prospect.

Nice to see that we mean business.

Fareham Pompey

Now that we finally have the goalkeeping situation sorted, I would be quite happy to go into the season with the squad we have.

Not to say that I wouldn’t welcome another quality addition or two, but I think we have addressed the glaring weaknesses in the squad.

intheinaka

Just what the Doctor ordered. Welcome on board the good ship Pompey!

Kenny Jacketts Coat

Really pleased with this signing.

I tweeted Adrian Durham (big Posh fan) at Talk Sport for his thoughts and he simply replied ‘terrific keeper’!

Having released Hunt, maybe we need another striker but other than that I think we have a good squad.

With May and (the free-scoring) Close I don’t think we even need another holding midfielder.

Mellono

Good signing. Bags of potential & experience in this league.

PompeyMonkey

What a great signing, well done Kenny.

I’d be amazed if he cost much less than £300k. So in a roundabout way, our previous manager has just paid for a brilliant keeper, thanks PC!

Yossers shin pad

Good news happy days.

Dave Stevens

Fantastic signing, KJ continues to impress with his signings, well done all involved.

Trevor Sutch

Sounds a great signing and not a loan either.

Grant Beeson