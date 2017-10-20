Pompey fans react to successful Donohue appeal

Have your say

Pompey won their appeal against Dion Donohue’s red card against Doncaster Rovers.

The Blues defender was sent off in the second half of the 2-1 defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium after kicking out at Rovers substitute Niall Mason.

But yesterday the Football Association agreed to overturn the decision of match referee Martin Coy, making Donohoue available for tomorrow’s trip to Blackburn Rovers in League One.

The successful appeal came as something as a surprise to the Fratton faithful.

Here’s what fans have been saying on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News and at portsmouth.co.uk...

Stephen Toman

If this is the case one assumes that the Doncaster player will now be banned for feigning an assault and ungentlemanly conduct!

Noonie Dickinson

Makes up for when Lowe was given a red card a few weeks ago for nothing.

John Ellerton

I am surprised at that, he is a lucky boy.

Inessa GB

In terms of discipline this is a dreadful and inconsistent decision by the FA.

I would love to know what the defence was: ‘This wasn’t violent conduct, merely petulance!’.

Grow up Donohue, you have let Pompey down.

Keith Dobson

Does that mean anyone can kick, can aim a kick at another player & get away with it disgusting by the FA.

Brian William Stanley

Well that’s good F.A. but what about the fact that it may well have cost us the game?

Tom Haustead

Good news but also annoying since it happened when we had pulled a goal back and it killed the game.

Who knows if we would have been able to find an equaliser with 11 on the pitch

Dave Stevens

I posted up that should have been a yellow earlier.

No connection with player. Blown out of all proportion.

Stephen Mundy

Didn’t see that one happening!

Michael Stephenson

He’s a lucky boy especially as the FA don’t like PFC.

Elliott Coombes

I’ll have some of whatever the FA are smokin!

Richard Price

How?! The appeals they turn down yet they overturn a blatant red card?!