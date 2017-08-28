Pompey fans react to talking points

THE DEBATE has been raging on The News’ Pompey Facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk.

Among the topics being discussed are Luke McGee’s outstanding performance at Wigan, whether Conor Chaplin should be starting and Carl Baker’s future. Here’s a selection of your views.

n Well Done, Luke McGee! You’ve really done it now, as everyone will expect that kind of performance from you every week!

Cath Absolom

n McGee kept us in the game, Whatmough was excellent and I was really impressed with Haunstrup.

Peter West

n Close looked good when he came on. But McGee kept us in that game.

Minky Peters

n Don’t get carried away with Chaplin . Conor quite often goes missing when he starts a game. Patience is needed and he will get his place before too long as he is a natural poacher.

Julian Parrett

n Chap’s is awesome period.

Cheyenne Carter

n I believe Cook thought he was tainted but a bit restrictive in taking on different roles as each match dictates. No one could not miss that Chaplin has talent - that needs harnessing.

Peter Jenkins

n Fed up already with Jackett putting him on the bench every week he’s no better than Cook.

Justin Thatcher

n Baker has every right to insist on his contract being paid up in full as he has not requested a move.

John Ellerton

n If he’s a high-earner and he’s not in Jackett’s plans, then there is little choice other than to move him on. But I do worry that we are going to lack vital experience around the squad. It’s inevitable that we will hit a sticky patch at some point during the season, and very few of our players will have the nous required to navigate a period of poor performances.

Matt Loten

n The ideal situation would be if we could replace Baker with a good experienced Kellard type of midfielder with proven experience in their late twenties.

Edward Walton

n Around half way up the league. That’s fine.

Gary Jackson