Pompey fans react to triallists and Linganzi exit

FANS have been having their say on The News’ Pompey Facebook page after their team returned to training.

Triallists have been to the fore with Lawrie Wilson among the players after the right-back’s release from Bolton.

Former academy keeper Harry Isted is back at the club he once was on the books of before moving to Southampton.

And Amine Linganzi announced he won’t be at Fratton Park next season - shortly before his arrival at Swindon was confirmed.

On Lawrie Wilson...

Matthew Penny:

Sounds good, but I think midfield is more urgent for strengthening.

Jason Butcher:

Very experienced at Div 1 level. Quality RB. So where would Thompson play if we signed Wilson? Defensive midfield? One of 3 at the back?

Keith Attrill:

I’d like to see a few ex-prem players in the side. Wealth of knowledge which I’m sure would have an impact on the younger players!

On Harry Istead...

George Andrew Slatcher:

He’ll be decent I think get him and Fulton back on loan - sorted

Darrin Clinton:

Harry Isted top keeper, back where you started from. All the best mate.

Paul Carden:

Prefer an experienced keeper, might be okay as a number two.

On Amine Linganzi...

Jamie Fox:

After seeing Aborah not being offered a new deal I didn’t hold out much hope for Linganzi. It’s all opinions and Jackett obviously doesn’t fancy him for League One. Probably be a few more to go but interesting to see what we have coming in.

Chris Scott:

Sounds like May & Close are going to be given a chance then.

Christine Pryce:

Sorry to see him go but we have to trust KJ and hope he’s got some decent signings lined up.

Phil Tanner:

He could tackle but he couldn’t pass! Was sometimes over zealous in the tackle but young enough to learn I’d have thought?

Dave Byne:

Depends on the targets. We have moved up a level and maybe KJ’s bar is a little bit higher than we have been used to?