Pompey fans reacts to likely Roberts exit

Gary Roberts’ Pompey career appears to be coming to a close.

The attacking midfielder has been used sparingly in pre-season by new Blues boss Kenny Jackett – and failed to feature in the past three games against Bognor, Newport IW and Bournemouth.

Jackett is keen to reduce his squad size, and with Pompey not short of attacking options, the former Chesterfield and Ipswich player looks set to be one to help lighten the load.

We’ve been gauging the opinions of our Facebook followers and readers of portsmouth.co.uk on the matter. Here’s what they’ve had to say...

Players/managers come and go in the world of football...as long as the club is going is all that matters.

He’s done his bit for us, cementing his name in Pompey folklore.

I wish him well in his next job.

Lee Steel

His legs are going and too inconsistent for League One.

I can see him going back to Swindon. Having said that, he deserves our thanks and respect for his contribution over the last two seasons, his goals got our season started against Colchester, and his equaliser against Plymouth was a key point in winning the league.

Ian Nisbeck

Disappointing, but the right decision, we need young pacey players. As good as his partnership with Chaplin could be, Pitman seems to be taking that over, and I think Roberts would rather find a new team than just be constantly on the bench. And being a high earner I doubt Kenny or Catlin would be happy to keep him at the club if he’s not much use.

Tom Noyce

Roberts showed total professionalism and an experienced influence during his time here. Like Cook he was brought in to help get us out of League Two and for him to finish as a champion is a fitting finale.

Cheers Robbo, much appreciated and good luck.

Gordon Stevens

Sad for him because he’s still got something to offer someone. As a Pompey fans, I won’t be shedding a tear, his Pompey race was long run.

Brett Anderson

He may not be a starter but would be a fantastic sub and he’s always given us 100% so should be treated with respect!

Lorraine Wells

Moments of brilliance like Morecambe at home, Barnet at home goal, Carlisle away etc. Top pro but getting on now. Never forget what he did down here.

Alex Read