Pompey fans ready for more play-off pain

IT WAS injury-time play-off heartbreak last season.

Few Pompey fans will forget the gut-wrenching last-ditch loss to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park last May.

But supporters are priming themselves for more pain in the end-of-season lottery this time around.

That’s after you voted in your droves in our latest online poll at portsmouth.co.uk.

The question was put to readers – where will Pompey finish this season?

And an overwhelming majority responded by stating it will be a top-seven finish – followed by eventual defeat.

Over 1,400 Blues fans put their views forward, with a whopping 54 per cent taking the pessimistic stance Pompey are going to be in the Football League’s basement division for a fifth season in August.

Not all Blues supporters who voted were quite as pessimistic, however, with 24 per cent of those taking part believing the top three is where Paul Cook’s side will end up on May 6.

Those two options accounted for over three quarters of the total votes cast.

A total of 12 per cent of those who took participated believe the nightmare scenario of their team finishing outside the top seven would be the final outcome to the 2016-17 season.

Nine per cent of supporters reckon the top three is out of Pompey’s reach but play-off glory will be achieved.

Two per cent of Pompey fans voting believe the title is still achievable.