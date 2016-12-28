Pompey fans sell out for Fratton

POMPEY fans have sold out Fratton Park ahead of next week’s visit of Luton.

Nathan Jones’ Hatters travel to the south coast on January 2 (3pm) for the Blues’ sole home fixture of the festive period.

As a result, all 15,600 home seats have been snapped up five days before the encounter.

The entire Milton end has been handed over to the Luton fans, with 1,400 tickets so far sold.

However, their allocation is around 2,500 and remaining tickets continue on sale in the build-up to Monday’s clash.

At present, Pompey are anticipating an attendance in excess of 17,000 – for the second match running.

A turnout of 17,081 were present for the goalless draw with Hartlepool earlier this month.

That included 132 away supporters, with another section of the Milton end handed over to Pompey followers.

The Blues’ highest attendance this season was the opening day 1-1 draw with Carlisle.

A crowd of 17,570 were in attendance for the clash against Keith Curle’s side, of which 481 were away supporters.

In October, the visit of Notts County saw 17,269 present, ending in a 2-1 Pompey defeat.

The Blues’ biggest crowd since arriving in League Two came in August 2013 against Oxford United.

The U’s sold out their entire 2,500 allocation to contribute to an attendance of 18,181, although Guy Whittingham’s side lost 4-1.

Meanwhile, Pompey have sold out their allocation for Friday’s trip to Yeovil.

All 2,000 away tickets have been snapped up for the rearranged Huish Park fixture (7.45pm).

It is a second visit to Yeovil for Pompey fans this season, following a Checktrade Trophy encounter in August.

With the competition failing to capture supporters’ imagination across the country, a crowd of 1,534 included 270 away followers.

However, tickets are still available for the televised trip to Doncaster on January 5 (7.45pm).

They are priced at £20 for adult, £16 for seniors and £12 for young persons (17-20).