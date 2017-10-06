Pompey fans want Bennett to get his chance

Have your say

Kyle Bennett could see himself back in the Pompey starting XI for Sunday’s trip to Gillingham.

The former Doncaster Rovers winger has failed to start any of the Blues’ past seven league games.

But with injuries mounting at Fratton Park, the 27-year-old could be called upon by manager Kenny Jackett to boost his side’s attacking options at Priestfield.

Yet, as a player who was instrumental in last season’s title push, is Bennett unfortunate to find himself out of the first-team picture?

Or has Jackett made the right call in chosing others ahead of the diminutive forward? Here’s what our followers on Facebook think?

Lorraine Wells

He has pace and creativity, however he lacks strength when challenged and end product.

That said I do like him and prefer him to many of Kenny’s choices!

Carlo Faulds

Any team would wish for a player like Bennett.

He creates and scores goals! He is never shy - wants the ball!

He turns on a sixpence, wrong-footing his opponent.. he has anticipation skill and vision!

Should be a starter!

Adam White

So much creativity which I think we lack without Bennett, get him on!!

Rob Emery

Get him in there, there’s always the chance of a goal when he’s there, he takes defenders on.

Mel Clarke

Yes he does deserve a place in the team always.

Paul Wiggins

Needs to be more consistent when he does get in otherwise will always be in and out team.

Adrian Gough

Too inconsistent.

Joe Parsons

Without. A doubt. Yes (should be in the team).

Dennis Tink

Yes he does (deserve his place in the team),