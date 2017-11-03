Pompey fans want Naismith to start at Luton

Have your say

The Fratton faithful have rallied behind Kal Naismith to return to Pompey’s starting line-up for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Luton.

The Scot was key member of the side that clinched the League Two title last term and finished as the Blues’ top scorer with 13 league goals.

However, Naismith has been out of favour since Kenny Jackett was appointed manager in June.

The former Rangers forward has made just 10 appearances in all competitions to date this season and has not started a League One game since the 1-1 draw with Walsall in August.

Jackett is unlikely to make drastic changes for the tie at Kenilworth Road.

Nevertheless, a poll on portsmouth.co.uk has found an overwhelming amount of Pompey fans want Naismith to start against the Hatters.

From 518 votes cast, 93 per cent revealed they would like the Glasgow-born talent to return against Nathan Jones’ side.

Naismith scored in the Blues’ 3-1 win against Luton in League Two last season.

A vote on Conor Chaplin’s future was much closer, however.

We asked fans on Facebook if Pompey’s prized asset should go out on loan to for a spell to gain minutes under his belt.

A total of 692 votes were cast and 58 per cent think Chaplin should stay at Fratton Park, while 42 per cent feel the striker should spend a period away from PO4..