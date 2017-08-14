Pompey fans weigh up options facing Jackett

Pompey’s 3-0 defeat at Oxford on Saturday has prompted fans to identify weaknesses in Kenny Jackett’s squad.

The Blues boss has stated that he’ll have to dip into the transfer market to find a replacement for left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, a new central midfielder is also on the agenda following the summer departures of Michael Doyle, Amine Linganzi and Stanley Aborah.

The need to add strength and depth in these areas and others was highlighted by Saturday’s performance at the Kassam Stadium.

So we’ve been asking exactly what do Pompey need before the transfer window closes on August 31?

Here’s what readers of portsmouth.co.uk and our Facebook followers have been saying...

Defenders, central midfielder (maybe 2), and a blistering powerful fast striker who can get in behind and hurt teams.

Conor Chaplin and Brett Pitman are not the quickest and they can’t be coming in to midfield to collect the ball all the time.

Ryan Boare

In a ideal world, a left-back, midfielder and a forward who can lead the line up top.

Michael Clifton

At least a top midfielder and a full-back.

Justin Thatcher

Four needed – 2 full-backs, a midfielder and another striker.

Richard Pratt

We shouldn’t be looking to bring in a full-back – a defensive midfielder is the first priority in my opinion.

LeighPark Larry

I certainly think we will find a replacement from a higher league for Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, someone who rarely plays. A side issue for me is our goalkeeper.

pfcjames

Should try to sign Mickey Demetriou, he’s the closest match to how Enda played and will likely get more goals.

Marc Taylor

Brad Smith’s not getting any game time at Bournemouth.

Steve Canham

We have definitely lost quite a bit of experience. This is why Jackett is probably hesitant to rely too heavily on Haunstrup, May and Close. Thats not to say they are not good players, but we need to replace some of that experience.

Murder she Wrote