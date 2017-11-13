Pompey fans welcome return of title-winners

Have your say

On Saturday, Kenny Jackett turned to the men who helped deliver League Two glory last season but have been left in the cold.

The likes of Gareth Evans, Danny Rose and Kal Naismith all started the 3-2 win at Blackpool as suspensions forced a Blues reshuffle.

The trio have found games hard to come by under Jackett – but they seized their opportunity by impressing in the welcome away win.

Their recalls are something a large section of the Fratton faithful have been calling for in recent weeks.

And on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News, the news of their returns went down well.

Among the comments posted were:

Glad to see Evans, Rose & Naismith.

For next week I’d keep all of them in and replace Hawkins with Thompson.

Put O’Keefe on bench and keep Naismith up top. He needs a run in the team.

If we played Donahue left-midfield, he would be able to protect Clarke more.

Richard Sims

Eight of last year’s title-winners in the starting 11 and we win away from home – kind of speaks for itself.

Gav Jones

He brought back experienced, strong players, stick with it.

Keith Taylor

I’m so pleased Jackett finally saw sense to put our team from last year out and we get a win away from home.

More of the same next week, keep Kennedy and O’Keefe on the bench as impact players.

Sam Cross

I was pleased to see Naismith play. Evans had a steady game and grew as the game went on.

Would have preferred to see Naismith playing in Bennett’s position purely because he’s a stronger player.

Andy Skelton

No coincidence that when you pick proven players, ie title winners, we win.

Anthony Knight

Keep the same team next game. Naismith must start every game. Evans, Naismith and Rose must start every game. It doesn’t take a genius to work it out.

Ray Layton

Naismith is brought back into the team and it’s two tough away games played, two tough away games won.

Certain people will say it’s a coincidence but it wasn’t.

John Ellerton