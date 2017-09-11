Pompey fans wish Whatmough a speedy recovery

Have your say

Pompey fans have been quick to pass on their best wishes to Jack Whatmough, who could be out of action for up to six months.

The popular Blues defender damaged cartilage in his left knee during training on Wednesday, forcing him to go under the surgeon’s knife on Friday.

The 21-year-old suffered ligament damage to the same knee in March 2015 against Cheltenham.

And as he begins the long road to regain full fitness, supporters have taken to our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk to wish the academy graduate a speedy recovery.

Here’s what they’ve been saying...

Come back even stronger Jack.

Keith Taylor

Hope you get things sorted soon Jack.

Steve Foster

Really unlucky Jack but keep your spirits up.

You’re a fine player and can conquer this setback and go forward.

Jim Beck

Gutted. Whatmough goes up for a header and boooom he wins it!

Hurry back Jack, what a good player.

Stephen Sackett

Shame for the lad.Unfortunately that’s the risk you take in sport.

Hopefully he will get better luck in future.

That’s two of our players now out with serious injuries.

Edward Walton

Best wishes Jack.

Bob Leech

Poor Jack’s legs are made of weetabix. Speedy recovery.

Max Williams

Absolutely gutted for him, hope he recovers quickly but most impotantly fully before he plays again.

Paul Westcott

Feel for him – must wonder if he will be jinxed with fitness problems his whole career.

Adrian Laming

He’s recovered before and I’m sure he will again. A very talented player.

Peter Loten

A really gifted player. I still see a bright future for him.

John Elgie

Get better soon Jack.

Robert Porter

Speedy recovery Jack.

Leanne Plews