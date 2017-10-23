Pompey favourites reveal all

Have your say

Steve Stone, Kevin Dillon, Neil Webb and Steve Claridge head the list of Pompey favourites in a book set to be a popular Christmas present for the Fratton faithful.

Played Up Pompey Too contains fresh interviews with 23 players whose outstanding contribution to the Blues have made them lifelong favourites among supporters..

The sequel to the 2015 Played Up Pompey explores the Pompey careers of footballers who represented the club between 1960 and 2015, establishing them as household names and folk heroes among the Fratton faithful.

Written by The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, in total the book carries interviews with nine different recipients of The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season, 10 Pompey Hall of Fame inductees, one FA Cup winner and a host of other Blues promotion winners at different levels of the Football League.

Among others included are Linvoy Primus, John Milkins, Paul Walsh, Svetoslav Todorov, Dejan Stefanovic, Billy Rafferty, Eoin Hand, Mick Quinn, David Norris, Colin Garwood, Jed Wallace, Nick Jennings, John Aloisi, Peter Mellor, Mike Trebilcock, Bobby Kellard, Jamie O'Hara, John Beresford and John McClelland.

In addition, the foreword is written by former player, youth manager and assistant boss Ray Crawford.

Priced at £17.99, Played Up Pompey Too is available from local newsagents, Waterstones and Amazon.

To order from Amazon visit https://goo.gl/wEKAee

For more information and the availability of signed copies, email neil.allen@thenews.co.uk