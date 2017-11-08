Pompey favourites to attend book signing

Have your say

The Fratton faithful have the opportunity to meet the ever-popular Linvoy Primus this week.

The former Pompey defender will be at Portsmouth Waterstones on Friday afternoon to sign copies of Played Up Pompey Too.

And he will be joined by ex-Pompey striker, youth coach and assistant manager Ray Crawford.

The duo are included in the new book, which features fresh interviews with 23 Fratton Park favourites spanning the generations.

And they will be on hand to deliver autographs to customers at the Commercial Road branch from 3.30-5pm on Friday.

Joining Primus and Crawford at Waterstones will be author of the book and The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen.

Yet all eyes will be on the former Blues players, who will be in attendance.

Primus spent nine-and-a-half years with the Blues before retirement in December 2009.

In the process, he amassed 219 appearances, scored six times and was a member of the 2002-03 Division One title-winning side and then the 2005 Great Escape.

Played Up Pompey Too is the sequel to the 2015 release Played Up Pompey and explores the Blues careers of those whose outstanding performances between 1960 and 2015 established them as household names and folk heroes among the Fratton faithful.

In addition to Primus, those interviewed include Steve Stone, Kevin Dillon, Steve Claridge, John Milkins, Paul Walsh, Svetoslav Todorov, Dejan Stefanovic, Billy Rafferty, Eoin Hand, Mick Quinn, David Norris, Colin Garwood, Jed Wallace, Nick Jennings, John Aloisi, Peter Mellor, Mike Trebilcock, Bobby Kellard, Jamie O’Hara, Neil Webb, John Beresford and John McClelland.

Furthermore, the foreword has been written by Crawford, whose career also took him to Ipswich and international representation with England.

In total, Played Up Pompey Too carries interviews with nine different recipients of The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season, 10 Pompey Hall of Fame inductees, one FA Cup winner and a host of other Blues promotion winners at different levels of the Football League.

The book is priced £17.99 and is available from Waterstones in Portsmouth, Fareham and Petersfield.

It is also on sale at WHSmith in Portsmouth and many local newsagents across the area.

To purchase it from Amazon visit https://goo.gl/wEKAee