Pompey find new pre-season opponents

Pompey have moved swiftly to find pre-season opposition following the cancellation of their trip to Cardiff.

Now Kenny Jackett’s men will travel to Crawley on Saturday, July 29 (3pm) for a friendly.

Earlier today, Cardiff pulled the plug on facing the Blues after the clubs were drawn together in the Carabao Cup.

That outcome meant the teams were scheduled to meet around 10 days after their long-arranged friendly, prompting the hosts to act.

Having been left without a fixture on that final weekend of the pre-season, League Two side Crawley have now stepped in.