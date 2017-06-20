Pompey fixtures out tomorrow

Pompey will find out their League One schedule tomorrow morning.

The Football League release their 2017-18 season fixture list – which begins the weekend of Saturday, August 5 – at 9am.

The Blues will compete in the third tier for the first time in five seasons.

The Fratton faithful will be playing close attention to when Kenny Jackett’s men face certain sides.

Wigan will be high on most Pompey fans’ agenda after Paul Cook left the Fratton Park hot seat for the DW Stadium at the end of last month.

The Blues have also developed a fierce rivalry with Plymouth.

Both clubs won promotion from League Two last season, with Pompey pipping the Pilgrims to the title on the final day after thrashing Cheltenham 6-1.

Make sure you check out portsmouth.co.uk at 9am tomorrow for all the coverage.