Brett Pitman’s goalscoring exploits have earned him a spot in the Football League’s team of the week.

The Pompey captain netted a double in Saturday’s 3-2 victory against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Pitman scored the opening goal on 52 minutes, before notching the winner four minutes from time.

Former Blues winger Ricky Holmes was also named in the side which takes into account all three divisions.