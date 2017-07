Pompey’s friendly at Eastleigh has been declared an all-ticket fixture.

In addition, Blues followers will not able to buy tickets on the day, while must be on the Fratton Park database to qualify for purchases.

Kenny Jackett’s side travel to the Silverlake Stadium on Saturday, July 15, as part of their pre-season programme.

The Blues have been given an allocation of 2,000, which can be bought from the Frogmore Road ticket office.