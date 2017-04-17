Pompey glory would top winning title

DANNY ROSE believes securing promotion today will be ‘tenfold’ his title success last season.

The midfielder rates the prospective achievement of going up with Pompey way beyond his runaway title victory with Northampton.

That success can be sealed today as Paul Cook’s side go to Notts County backed by an army of 4,400 fans.

One of the biggest travelling supports in recent years will make their way to Meadow Lane in hope of a promotion party.

The Magpies have won four of their past five games, however, and are unbeaten on their own patch in 2017.

Pompey know victory combined with Luton failing to win at Mansfield will be enough to get them over the line.

And for Rose that would an incredible success to savour.

He said: ‘Promotion here would be tenfold to Northampton, without being disrespectful to them.

‘I think it’s because of the size difference of the clubs.

‘There’s the pressure the players have been under to deliver.

‘There wasn’t much in the way of pressure for Northampton to get promoted last season.

‘Even though Chris Wilder assembled a great squad and we deservedly ran away with the title comfortably, I think there’s been that much pressure on the boys here to deliver every week here.

‘We’ve had our fair share of criticism and deservedly so when we haven’t performed as we would’ve liked.

‘But we’ve always bounced back after those displays.

‘In terms of being able to respond to the disappointment of a loss, we’ve generally reacted well when we’ve been under pressure.

‘There may still be more disappointments like going behind on Friday.

‘That was a disappointment within a game, but we’ve shown character to come back.

‘The run of form has been the most pleasing thing.

‘Plymouth, Doncaster, Stevenage, Carlisle and the like have all had their runs.

‘They’ve had winning or unbeaten runs.

‘Ours has come at the best time possible.

‘Now, if we can get over the line that’d be great.’

Rose admitted going up would be a pleasing gift to hand Pompey fans.

Doing that today would be perfect in his eyes, but he isn’t getting carried away with putting a date on achieving the club’s aim.

He said: ‘To give the supporters promotion is the whole reason why we’re here. It’s why we do what we do.

‘It’s been a long, old season. There’s been up and downs along the way. If it’s at Notts County now great. If it’s at home Saturday, so be it.

‘I think we’re all just in the mindset of getting it done as soon as possible. If it’s after next weekend, that’s how it is. We just want to make sure we get over the line as soon as possible.’