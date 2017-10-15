Pompey gossip: Jackett linked with QPR

Kenny Jackett is on Queens Park Rangers’ radar to become their next manager, reports suggest.

According to the Sun, Hoops boss Ian Holloway is under pressure at Loftus Road after a slow start to the season.

QPR sit 14th in the Championship, having collected 14 points from 12 games, and officials at the club are set to meet to discuss the former Blackpool manager’s future next week.

If they opt to sack Halloway, the Hoops have reportedly put Jackett at the top of their shopping list to take the helm at Loftus Road.

The 55-year-old only took charge at Fratton Park on June 2, following Paul Cook’s departure to Wigan, and the Blues are in eighth place in League One after yesterday’s 2-0 victory against MK Dons.

Jackett is also currently second favourite to become next Wales manager, although he distanced himself from the job this week.