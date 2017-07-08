Pompey hand start to new recruit at Hawks

New-boy Tareiq Holmes-Dennis was handed his first Pompey outing this afternoon.

The loan recruit from Huddersfield was named at left-back for the trip to Westleigh Park.

There was also a return for Conor Chaplin, back in the team after a calf problem had ruled him out of last weekend's victory over Salisbury.

The pair represented a strong Pompey starting XI from Kenny Jackett for the clash with neighbours Hawks.

However, Nathan Thompson remains sidelined with injury, while Michael Smith is not yet ready to return following his ankle problem.

Pompey: Bass, Evans, Burgess, Clarke, Holmes-Dennis, May, Rose, Baker, Naismith, Bennett, Chaplin.

Subs: Collins, Roberts, Talbot, Davies, Whatmough, Lowe, Lalkovic.