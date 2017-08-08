Pompey hand young guns prized chance

Have your say

Kenny Jackett put his faith in Pompey's young guns for tonight's trip to Cardiff City.

Home-grown duo Brandon Haunstrup and Adam May were both named in the Blues' starting XI for the Carabao Cup fixture.

With Tareiq Holmes-Dennis out with a knee injury, Haunstrup was chosen at left-back, while May replaced Carl Baker in the centre of midfield.

Kal Naismith's inclusion completed three changes to the team which defeated Rochdale on the opening day of the campaign.

Last season's leading scorer replaced Conor Chaplin in attack as Pompey attempted to pull off an upset at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Meanwhile, Jamal Lowe was missing as he serves the first of a three-match ban following Saturday's dismissal.

Pompey: McGee, Talbot, Burgess, Whatmough, Haunstrup, Rose, May, Evans, Pitman, Bennett, Naismith.

Subs; Bass, Davies, Baker, Main, Kabamba, Chaplin, Close.