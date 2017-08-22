Pompey handed defensive injury boosts

Have your say

NATHAN THOMPSON is set to make his Pompey return this week.

And Matt Clarke is ready to up his comeback as the Blues’ injury problems begin to clear.

Thompson is earmarked for a runout in the Premier League Cup against Southend at Westleigh Park tomorrow night.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined with a foot problem picked up early on in pre-season.

It was a recurrence of an injury suffered last season at Swindon before he arrived at Fratton Park. The defender is hopeful the issue is now behind him and was back in training last week.

Clarke, meanwhile, has been training outside again after being sidelined for six weeks with a groin problem.

The 20-year-old limped off in the pre-season win against Hawks in early July.

Jackett is encouraged by both players’ recoveries.

He said: ‘Nathan’s back in full training and will play in the Premier League Cup.

‘He’ll play with the under-23s on Wednesday and that will be his first game of the season.

‘Clarke has been out for six weeks now and is working towards the back end of it.

‘I’m sure he’ll get the all-clear and start some sort of training this week.’