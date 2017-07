Pompey will face Fulham’s under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Blues have been drawn against the category one club in this season’s competition.

The match with Fulham will take place at Fratton Park, with Kenny Jackett’s side also facing Charlton and Crawley.

The top two sides from South Group A progress, with penalty shoot-outs after drawn games seeing the winning side receive a bonus point.