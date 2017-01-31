Pompey hero appointed Trinidad & Tobago assistant

Pompey hero Sol Campbell has taken his first steps in the world of football management by agreeing to become assistant boss of Trinidad & Tobago.

Campbell, who skippered the Blues to FA Cup glory in 2008, has joined a revamped Soca Warriors coaching set-up – working alongside new manager and former Swansea player Dennis Lawrence. Speaking to the Sportsmail, the 42-year-old said: ‘I’m older now. ‘I’m even more mature than I was as a player. ‘I can handle all that kind of stuff. ‘I dealt with it as a player and it’s a little different as a manager but I’ve got the capacity to absorb all of that.’