Pompey hero Lowe delight at end of five-year wait

Jamal Lowe toasted ending a wait of almost five years to leave his mark on the Football League.

The 22-year-old broke his Pompey scoring duck within two minutes of coming off the bench against Yeovil Town on Saturday.

As soon as I signed and saw my first game here, I thought to score at the Fratton end must be an unbelievable feeling – and it is Jamal Lowe

His 78th-minute angled finish sealed a 3-1 triumph over the Glovers to extend the Blues’ gap to eight points ahead of fourth-placed Luton.

It also represented Lowe’s maiden goal since his Football League bow in August 2012, while with Barnet.

After 12 appearances for the Bees and 10 for Pompey, Saturday’s prized moment was four years, seven months and 15 days in the making.

And he was rightly delighted with his landmark.

He said: ‘That goal meant the world to me – it really did.

‘I made my debut in August 2012, so have been waiting almost five years for a league goal. Thank goodness it arrived on Saturday.

‘I came very close to scoring at Barnet. A few times I hit the crossbar, while keepers made a few good saves but I’m glad it has come now.

‘Even better in front of the Fratton end.

‘As soon as I signed and saw my first game here, I thought to score at the Fratton end must be an unbelievable feeling – and it is.

‘It was pretty much touch tackle for about 10 seconds with me and Naismith.

‘The ball finally fell to me and I thought “there’s no way I’m going to cross it now, I’ve got to try to squeeze it in”.

‘To be fair, I think the angle against Yeovil was tighter than on Monday when I scored for the reserves.

‘The reserves goal looked a bit better and hit the top corner, this one just snuck its way in there but a goal’s a goal!

‘Once you get the first goal you get a little bit more self-confidence and you go again.

‘I had a long wait for Monday’s goal and now that’s two in a week.

‘It’s just about being confident on the ball and a little bit arrogant on the ball and that’s what Monday brought into my play, even if it was the reserves.

‘I decided to take the shot against Yeovil. I could easily have passed it.’

Lowe had previously told The News of his delight at ending his scoring ‘drought’ against Colchester under-23s in the Premier League Cup last Monday.

It provided the confidence boost he required in the continuing search for a maiden first-team goal.

That arrived on Saturday – although the ex-Hampton & Richmond player was disappointed with his celebration.

He added: ‘I had planned to do a little dance and jump into the crowd – but Kyle Bennett didn’t want that to happen and grabbed me around the neck!

‘When it comes again, if I can get away from Kyle, then I am definitely jumping into the crowd.

‘As it was, I tried a little dance. I got a little twist in before the boys got me.’