Pompey heroes eyeing Spanish holiday

Pompey’s promotion heroes are poised to be rewarded with a post-season trip to Marbella.

The Blues are considering organising a short holiday for the players and staff following the return to League One.

Pompey’s campaign ends on May 6 against Cheltenham – while the end-of-season awards dinner will be hosted on May 8.

Following those commitments, Paul Cook’s squad are free to enjoy close season and a well-earned rest.

However, a short stay in Marbella is presently being discussed as a thank-you for their promotion-winning endeavours.

Cook said: ‘We are in the process of looking at a post-season trip.

‘You have got to factor so many things in now with contracts and different stuff, everything has to be done in a process that’s professional.

‘I certainly think if we can nick away for two or three days it would be really good, especially while the play-offs are live on the tele.

‘It will be absolutely great to sit somewhere and watch someone else go through that play-off pain! I can think of a couple of managers I would love it to happen to!

‘The backroom staff will go with the players for a certain period, but we will want to play golf and get away from it, so we’ll leave the lads to it.’

Pompey still have three fixtures to fulfil before they can contemplate winding down.

The first is Saturday’s visit of Cambridge United – a team battling for points to reach the play-offs.

Cook’s troops then head to Mansfield, whose Bank Holiday Monday draw with Luton assisted Pompey in successfully securing promotion.

Finally, Cheltenham visit Fratton Park as they attempt to remain in League Two after a disappointing season.

Regardless, for the time being, that represents the Blues’ last match at the level they have occupied for the past four seasons.

Pompey are also finalising their pre-season and more details are expected to be announced soon.

In the meantime, Marbella has been pencilled in.

Cook added: ‘In football you have got to unwind. You must take disappointment in, if you don’t you won’t get the right reaction.

‘So if you get used to winning, you think winning is easy and forget the habits that make you win.

‘Football is about working hard, keeping your head down and being professional, it’s not just about having good players.’