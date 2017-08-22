Pompey hit transfer impasse

Have your say

THE TRANSFER deadline is looming large on the horizon.

But Kenny Jackett has revealed Pompey are no closer to moving any players out of the Fratton Park door.

And with the Blues boss now needing to sell to buy, it means his recruitment plans are currently at an impasse.

Dion Donohue became Jackett’s fifth summer signing when he arrived from Chesterfield on Friday.

The £3m wage budget is now at its limit, however, with no more new faces expected until others depart.

Meanwhile, Jackett doesn’t expect any loosening of the purse strings by new owner Michael Eisner any time soon.

With Pompey well loaded with strikers, Michael Smith is available – but there has been no takers for the former Swindon man.

And Jackett doesn’t see an abundance of other options to move on.

He said: ‘It’s very quiet at the moment.

‘It may be frustrating but I knew that and it is where it is. It’s been like that right from pre-season.

‘I don’t think there’s too many alternatives (to sell).

‘Michael Smith is one (player who’s available), but it’s very quiet on him at the moment.

‘I’m not sitting here saying we’ve got option A, B and C to sell. We haven’t.

‘But there’s 10 days to the close of the window. It’s generally a busy time so we have to see what happens really.

‘You don’t sell people. Other people buy them. That’s it.

‘You can make people available.

‘You can say you can have X, Y or Z but you don’t actually sell people – other people buy them.

‘It’s a case of waiting for that move to happen.’

Donohue joins Brett Pitman, Luke McGee, Nathan Thompson and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis as Jackett’s summer signings to date.

Although Holmes-Dennis is out for the season and Thompson has been in the treatment room, the Blues boss is edging towards the balance he wants.

He feels it’s undoubtedly up front where the squad’s top heavy.

Jackett added: ‘We have a lot of forwards. If you look at the nine and 10 positions we have six players on our books for those positions.

‘We did bring Pitman in but the other five were already here – Smith, Main, Kabamba, Naismith and Chaplin.

‘So there’s six players and that’s without playing a third midfield player there or a Kyle Bennett, who could play there.

‘We’re always hopeful and looking to add players. It’s going to coincide with players going out, though, and I don’t see a big influx of players.’

Jackett had earmarked finding new players at left-back and in the centre of midfield for his squad.

Donohue can cover both areas, with the position of any other new faces likely to define his role.

But there will no stretching of the budget with signings.

‘Strengthening where we can is what we’re looking to do and we’ll see if that’s a possibility,’ said the manager.

‘Over the next 10 days I’ll be looking to do that, but the budget is the budget.’