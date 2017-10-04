Pompey hope for defensive boost

Have your say

Christian Burgess and Nathan Thompson could feature in Sunday’s League One trip to Gillingham.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has revealed both men are in contention to deliver a boost to his injury-ravaged first team.

Christian Burgess. Picture: Joe Pepler

Thompson clashed heads with team-mate Drew Talbot in Saturday’s defeat to Oldham Athletic at Fratton Park.

He was stretchered off and taken to hospital but was released later that evening.

Burgess, who is one game shy of 100 Pompey appearances, missed the Latics fixture with a calf injury.

However, Jackett has insisted it is not a recurrence of the problem he suffered during pre-season.

The Blues boss said: ‘Burgess has a calf injury but it’s not the one which made him miss Crawley in pre-season.

‘The assessment on Tuesday last week was 10 to 14 days, so I would think by the end of the week he may or may not be fit for Gillingham. If not Sunday then I think MK Dons.

‘With Nathan, generally there’s a seven-day rule with concussion that medical people won’t take the risk – and quite rightly so with head injuries.’