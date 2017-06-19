Pompey hope for end of fixture fine-tuning

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett admitted he ‘understands’ Cardiff’s decision to scrap next month’s friendly.

Now the Blues are hoping their pre-season schedule is finally in place following another day of fine-tuning.

We have got some work to do to get a game, but we’ll get a fixture in to replace it Kenny Jackett

Cardiff City today pulled out of their summer encounter with Jackett’s side, scheduled for Friday, July 28.

The decision was prompted after the clubs drew each other in the Carabao Cup last week.

That will take place in the week commencing August 7 – likely to be around 10 days following the originally-arranged pre-season meeting.

The Bluebirds’ decision to scrap the friendly encounter left Pompey with a blank weekend.

Crucially, it represented the final match before the 2017-18 campaign kicks off.

However, Jackett has moved swiftly to arrange a replacement in the form of Crawley.

The League Two side will now host Pompey on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).

Jackett said: ‘Cardiff pulled out of the friendly after we were drawn against each other in the League Cup, so we were a game short that weekend.

‘We understand why, coincidence is one of those things, so we had been looking for another fixture.

‘Admittedly, for our supporters going there twice in 10 days, it wasn’t the best situation.

‘It was a bit late in the day, but thankfully we got someone and, personally, I’m looking forward to pre-season with the players.’

Jackett has adapted Pompey’s pre-season schedule since replacing Paul Cook at the helm.

A trip to Sutton United has been scrapped, while Bognor called off their fixture due to the Blues’ desire to field a Pompey XI.

– NEIL ALLEN