Pompey hope to pinpoint summer destination

Mark Catlin is hoping to pinpoint Pompey’s pre-season tour destination this week.

Paul Cook has already mooted the idea of taking his squad back to Ireland as part of their summer schedule.

He is toying with various ideas, such as going abroad or staying in the UK, but nothing definitive has yet been decided Mark Catlin

Alternatives include a Portugal training camp or even staying elsewhere in England for a week.

As it stands, after the opening friendly at Salisbury on July 1, the next scheduled match is away at Sutton United on July 12.

That will allow a week away from Fratton Park, including the potential of a fixture on Saturday, July 8.

At present, the Blues’ summer travel plans have still to be finalised, although six friendlies have so far been announced.

And Pompey’s chief executive is to meet Cook to plot the preferred pre-season outcome.

Catlin said: ‘We are still in discussions with Paul about where he would ideally like to go.

‘We are due a meeting later this week, so hopefully more details will come out of that.

‘It will be governed by what Paul wants to do. We will back him like we always have.

‘Hopefully there will be more news soon.’

Last season Pompey ventured to Dublin for a week, also taking in friendlies at Sligo Rovers and Bohemians.

Those fixtures kicked off the Blues’ pre-season programme, ahead of six more matches in England.

In the summer of 2015, having recently been appointed, Cook took his players to Vale do Lobo in the Algarve.

No matches were involved as the Blues boss focused on training and bonding among his new squad.