Pompey hopeful of attacker nearing return

Pompey are hoping forgotten man Milan Lalkovic will soon be able to hit the comeback trail.

Injury has frustratingly restricted the winger to just one match of Kenny Jackett’s reign.

A return of 66 minutes against Walsall in August also represents the sole Blues squad Lalkovic has been involved in this season as he battles an Achilles injury.

The problem continues to keep the former Chelsea man out of training.

However, head physio Bobby Bacic believes Lalkovic is nearing a return.

He said: ‘Milan’s got Achilles tendonitis and has had it both sides. The left side is resolved and the right side is resolving.

‘It’s a really nasty injury and he’s had a series of specialist injections as well.

‘It has increased his strength, his confidence has increased as well, and we’re hoping to get him running again and if that’s okay get him into training.’

Lalkovic has endured a miserable time at Fratton Park since arriving from Walsall in June 2016.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Ross County and has totalled just 17 appearances and one goal for the Blues.

Kenny Jackett added: ‘The Achilles is a tough area, no blood gets to it, he’s still feeling it and it’s still painful.

‘Whether that ends up in an operation, I don’t know.

‘Milan hasn’t trained for several weeks and is in a lot of discomfort and pain.

‘He impressed me in pre-season and has 100 games in this division, but the wide positions are quite strong for us. Kal Naismith has a bit of variability, perhaps so has Kyle Bennett now, but you are looking at possibly six widemen.

‘Milan’s obviously frustrated and disappointed, but it’s tough to treat it.’