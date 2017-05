POMPEY’S hopes of keeping Paul Cook are receding.

The Blues boss is today looking increasingly likely to make the move to Wigan.

Pompey tabled an improved deal to the 50-year-old at the weekend in the light of interest from the Latics.

That, the club feels, was more than reasonable and as far as they can stretch within their current constraints.

But it appears it’s not going to match what’s on offer at the DW Stadium, and Cook looks set to depart for Pompey’s League One rivals.